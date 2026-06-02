Hyderabad Weather: Rain Likely Wednesday, June 3, 2026 | 36°C High

Hyderabad, Telangana, is set for a day marked by significant chances of rainfall as Wednesday, June 03, 2026, approaches. Weather reports indicate a substantial 82% probability of precipitation throughout the day, with forecasters anticipating conditions that could disrupt outdoor plans. The day is expected to be warm, with a high temperature reaching 36°C, while the low will hover around 26°C. Residents should prepare for a day where intermittent showers and cloud cover are highly probable, a noticeable shift from the typical peak summer heat.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Hyderabad, Telangana — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 36°C Low 26°C Conditions Slight rain Chance of Rain 82% Max Wind 15 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Hyderabad — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Clear sky 14% 15 km/h 03:00 26°C Mainly clear 27% 8 km/h 06:00 27°C Clear sky 2% 7 km/h 09:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 12:00 35°C Light drizzle 9% 8 km/h 15:00 34°C Slight rain 53% 8 km/h 18:00 32°C Mainly clear 73% 5 km/h 21:00 30°C Mainly clear 28% 7 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook paints a dynamic picture for Hyderabad's weather on Wednesday. Early morning hours, starting from midnight, will see temperatures around 28°C with a low chance of rain (14%) and moderate winds. As the day progresses, temperatures will climb, reaching a high of 35°C by noon, though light drizzle might commence around this time with a slight increase in rain chances to 9%. The afternoon is when the rain becomes more prominent, with a 53% chance of slight rain at 3 PM, continuing into the evening. By 6 PM, the chance of rain significantly elevates to 73%, even as the sky is forecast to be mainly clear, suggesting potentially showery conditions. The evening and night will see temperatures gradually decrease to around 30°C, with rain chances receding but still present at 28% by 9 PM. The maximum wind speed is expected to remain relatively light, peaking around 15 km/h in the early hours before settling lower.

This forecast follows recent weather trends in the region, with reports over the last 48 hours indicating a shift towards thunderstorms and cooler days across Telangana, with Hyderabad also experiencing the possibility of evening showers. While the high temperature of 36°C suggests lingering warmth, the high probability of rain signifies the onset of more monsoon-influenced weather patterns, offering respite from intense heatwaves.

Residents of Hyderabad are advised to carry umbrellas and waterproofs when venturing out on Wednesday, June 03, 2026. Light, breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures, but layering might be beneficial to adapt to fluctuating conditions. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to rain, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Staying hydrated is crucial, even with the increased cloud cover and possibility of rain, as the mercury will still climb. Public gatherings and outdoor activities might need to be adjusted based on the intermittent rainfall throughout the day.

Given the substantial chance of rain and the warm temperatures, the Hyderabad weather on June 3rd calls for careful planning. The combination of a high of 36°C and an 82% chance of precipitation means that unpredictable weather should be factored into daily routines, from commutes to leisure activities. This forecast update provides essential information for navigating the day ahead in the city.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).