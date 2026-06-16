IAF Officer's Wife Alleges Rape, Black Magic, Forced Conversion and Nikah; Viral Video Shows Accused Reciting Religious Verses

Nagpur Police have arrested two men following a comprehensive First Information Report (FIR) filed by the 24-year-old wife of an Indian Air Force personnel, who accused a former classmate and his associates of rape, extortion, black magic, and forced religious conversion. The primary suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ayaaz Madare, and his associate, Ameen Shaikh, are currently in police custody, while a specialised law enforcement team has been dispatched to Madhya Pradesh to locate a cleric allegedly involved in the illegal conversion rituals.

Extortion and Initial Assault Allegations

According to the details outlined in the official FIR, the ordeal began on February 8, 2025, when the complainant met her former classmate, Madare, at a local hotel. The victim alleged that Madare spiked her beverage, rendering her unconscious. Nagpur Shocker: Newlywed Woman Strangled to Death Over Dowry Harassment in Maharashtra.

Viral Video Shows Accused Reciting Religious Verses

Upon regaining awareness, the woman discovered that the suspect had recorded objectionable photographs and videos of her. Madare allegedly utilised this sensitive media to blackmail the victim, threatening to send the files to her husband and leak them across social media platforms. Under the duress of these threats, the suspect repeatedly s*xually assaulted the victim and extorted approximately INR 4 lakh from her over the subsequent months.

Video Evidence and Alleged Hypnosis Rituals

A video clip that recently surfaced online has emerged as a central piece of electronic evidence for investigators. In the footage, the victim is seen crying and visibly struggling while pleading with Madare to release her, stating, "Chhodo Mujhe" (let me go). The video shows Madare forcefully restraining her hands while chanting verses and repeatedly blowing over her face. The complainant stated in her FIR that Madare frequently brought a plastic bottle containing an unidentified liquid and forced her to consume it. He would then mutter phrases in Urdu, blow on her face, and claim he was practising "hypnosis and black magic" before s*xually assaulting her. The victim alleged that the viral video captured one such ritual, after which the suspects claimed she had been "converted" and attempted to assault her again.

Forced Conversion and Marriage

The complaint further details a specific incident on May 31, when Madare and his associate forcibly transported the woman to Kalmeshwar. At the location, a third accused - identified as Hazrat Maulana, a cleric travelling from Tamia village in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh - allegedly performed forced religious rituals. The victim stated that she was coerced against her will into reciting the Kalma and stating "qubool hai" to solemnise a forced 'nikah' (marriage) with Madare. Following the declaration of conversion by the cleric, the woman was allegedly forced to consume meat and was taken to a local hotel, where Madare assaulted her again. The suspects reportedly continued to monitor and access her residence to perpetrate further assaults. Nagpur Shocker: Son Kills Man for Abusing His Mother in Maharashtra, Arrested.

Rishikesh Reddy, DCP of Zone 1 in Nagpur, Issues Official Statement

Nagpur, Maharashtra: A married woman filed an FIR alleging she was drugged, raped, filmed and blackmailed, then pressured to convert. Police arrested two suspects DCP, Zone 1, Rishikesh Reddy says, "On Friday, an FIR was registered in this matter. A victim woman has alleged that… pic.twitter.com/rMTm3cV1dN — IANS (@ians_india) June 16, 2026

Legal Charges and Ongoing Police Action

Nagpur Police have registered cases involving charges of rape, repeated sexual assault, extortion, blackmail, and forced conversion, alongside relevant sections of Maharashtra's anti-black magic and human sacrifice prohibition laws. Commenting on the procedural status of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Reddy stated: "In her complaint, the woman has alleged rape, extortion, conversion, and black magic. Electronic devices seized are being forensically analysed. This evidence will be very crucial. A police team has gone to another state to search for the maulana who performed the conversion. A thorough investigation is underway."

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).