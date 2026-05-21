Nagpur Shocker: Newlywed Woman Strangled to Death Over Dowry Harassment in Maharashtra

A 19-year-old newly married woman was allegedly strangled to death in Nagpur after months of dowry-related harassment and sexual abuse, according to police. Authorities said the victim’s in-laws initially attempted to portray the death as a heart attack before the case took a criminal turn during the investigation. Police said the woman had been married for only a few months when she allegedly began facing repeated harassment from her husband and his family over dowry demands. Investigators also said she was subjected to sexual abuse by her brother-in-law.

According to reports, the victim’s family accused the in-laws of physically and mentally torturing her for additional dowry after the marriage. The woman was allegedly killed last week at her marital home. Noida Shocker: Husband, Father-in-Law Arrested After Woman Dies Following Fall From Rooftop in Suspected Dowry Death Case.

Nagpur police have registered a murder case and arrested the victim’s husband and brother-in-law in connection with the incident. The father-in-law has also been named in the FIR, according to local reports. Investigators suspect the accused attempted to conceal the alleged murder by claiming the woman died of a heart attack. However, preliminary findings reportedly raised suspicion, leading police to pursue a homicide investigation.

Dowry Deaths Continue to Raise Concern

The Nagpur case has once again drawn attention to dowry-related violence in India, where despite legal prohibitions, harassment and abuse linked to dowry demands continue to be reported across several states. Madhya Pradesh 'Dowry' Death Case: 21-Year-Old Newlywed Dies by Suicide in Gwalior; Family Alleges Torture Over Car Demand.

In recent days, multiple cases involving newly married women allegedly facing dowry harassment have emerged from different parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Families in several of these cases have accused in-laws of physical and mental abuse.

Police said further investigation into the Nagpur case is ongoing, including forensic examination and statements from family members and witnesses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).