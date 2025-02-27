Nagpur, February 27: A 19-year-old man from Maharashtra's Nagpur district has been arrested for allegedly killing his father after he abused his mother, an official said on Thursday. The incident occurred in Kondhali town, around 50 km from the district headquarters, around 11 am on Wednesday when accused Anshul alias Gaurav Babarao Jaipurkar, a motor mechanic, came home for lunch.

At that time, his father, Babarao Madhukar Jaipurkar (52), abused his mother. In a fit of rage, Anshul picked up a piece of wood and slammed it on his father's head, killing him on the spot, the official said. Nagpur Shocker: Man Kills Woman After She Demands Money To Continue Affair, Claims He Had Sex With Her Corpse.

The accused told the police that his father was heavily dependent on alcohol and did not do any work, the official added.