IAF Officer’s Wife Forced Conversion Case: Cleric Hazrat Maulana Held After Video Goes Viral

Nagpur police have arrested the cleric wanted in connection with the alleged forced conversion of a 24-year-old woman, the wife of an Air Force official. The accused, identified as Hazrat Maulana, was arrested from Tamia village in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh.

The case came to light earlier this week after a video went viral showing a man holding the woman's hand and chanting religious verses (kalma) in Urdu. The woman is heard pleading "Chhodo Mujhe" (let me go) in the clip as she struggles to break free.

According to the FIR, the woman has accused an old classmate, Ayyaz Madare (26), and his associates of rape, blackmail, black magic, and forced religious conversion. The main accused Madare and his associate Ameen Shaikh are already in police custody. Nagpur Viral Video: Man Accused of Forced Conversion Seen Reciting Verses As IAF Officer's Wife Pleads 'Chhodo Mujhe'.

The complaint states that on February 8, 2025, Madare allegedly spiked the woman's drink during a meeting at a hotel. When she regained consciousness, the accused had allegedly recorded objectionable photos and videos of her and later used them to blackmail her, threatening to circulate them on social media and send them to her husband. The woman alleges she was repeatedly sexually assaulted and around INR 4 lakh was extorted from her.

Man Accused of Forced Conversion Seen Reciting Verses

Even an IAF officer’s wife has no protection what about ordinary Hindus? A 24-year-old woman in Nagpur was allegedly drugged, raped, blackmailed with obscene videos, extorted of ₹3-4 lakh, and forcibly taken through a ‘nikah’ & conversion ritual by Ayaz Taj Madare, Ameen Sheikh… pic.twitter.com/XPi5ORZlom — ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) June 16, 2026

She further alleged that Madare would force her to drink liquid from a plastic bottle while muttering in Urdu and blowing on her face, which he claimed was "hypnosis and black magic," before allegedly raping her. IAF Officer's Wife Alleges Rape, Black Magic, Forced Conversion and Nikah; Viral Video Shows Accused Reciting Religious Verses.

In a separate incident on May 31, Madare and his associate allegedly took the woman to Kalmeshwar, where Hazrat Maulana performed religious rituals and forced her to say "qubool hai" to convert her against her will. The maulana subsequently declared she had converted to Islam and that her 'nikah' with Madare had been performed.

Police said more details are expected to emerge during the cleric's interrogation. Investigators will now try to obtain the 'nikahnama' and probe whether other women were similarly targeted.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).