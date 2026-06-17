Nagpur Viral Video: Man Accused of Forced Conversion Seen Reciting Verses As IAF Officer's Wife Pleads 'Chhodo Mujhe'

The Nagpur Police have arrested two men following a comprehensive criminal complaint filed by the 24-year-old wife of an Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. The victim has accused a former school classmate and his associates of drugging, rape, financial extortion, forced religious conversion, and practising black magic. The primary suspect, 26-year-old Ayaaz Madare, and his associate, Ameen Shaikh, are currently under police custody. Meanwhile, a specialised law enforcement team has been dispatched to Madhya Pradesh to locate a third suspect - a local cleric accused of officiating an illegal, forced nikah (marriage) ritual.

All About Nagpur Viral Video Featuring IAF's Officer's Wife

An alarming electronic record has emerged as a central piece of evidence in the investigation, with "nagpur viral video", "nagpur video" and "viral nagpur video" trending in Good Trends and across multiple social media platforms. The footage captures a distressing scene where the victim is visibly weeping and struggling against her captor. In the "nagpur viral video, the complainant is heard repeatedly pleading, "Chhodo Mujhe" (let me go), while the primary accused, Madare, forcefully restrains her hands. IAF Officer's Wife Alleges Rape, Black Magic, Forced Conversion and Nikah; Viral Video Shows Accused Reciting Religious Verses.

Viral Video Shows Accused Reciting Religious Verses

As the victim struggles, the video shows the accused continuously reciting religious verses in Urdu and repeatedly blowing over her face in an attempt to disorient her. According to the police complaint, the "Nagpur viral video" captures a routine ritual where the suspect allegedly used an unidentified liquid and chanting under the guise of "hypnosis and black magic" to incapacitate the woman before s*xually assaulting her. The Nagpur police have confirmed the content of the video, They said that the video was provided by the survivor as evidence in her complaint further adding that they are cross-verifying it.

Extortion and Allegations of Assault Against the Accused

According to the details outlined in the official First Information Report (FIR), the victim's ordeal began on February 8, 2025, when she met her former classmate, Madare, at a local hotel under the impression of discussing a property deal. The woman alleged that Madare spiked her beverage, causing her to lose consciousness. Upon regaining awareness, the victim discovered that the suspect had captured objectionable photographs and videos of her. Madare allegedly utilised this sensitive media to blackmail the victim, threatening to send the files to her husband and leak them online. Under duress, the suspect repeatedly assaulted the victim and extorted approximately INR 4 lakh from her over the subsequent months.

Forced Conversion and Coerced Nikah

The criminal complaint further details an escalation on May 31, when Madare and his associate allegedly transported the woman against her will to Kalmeshwar. At that location, a third accomplice, identified as Hazrat Maulana - a cleric travelling from Tamia village in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh - performed forced religious rituals. The victim stated that she was coerced under extreme duress into reciting the Kalma and stating "qubool hai" to solemnise a forced marriage with Madare. Following the forced conversion, the suspects allegedly monitored her movements and repeatedly compromised her residence to perpetrate further assaults. Nagpur Shocker: Newlywed Woman Strangled to Death Over Dowry Harassment in Maharashtra.

Rishikesh Reddy, DCP of Zone 1 in Nagpur, Issues Official Statement

Nagpur, Maharashtra: A married woman filed an FIR alleging she was drugged, raped, filmed and blackmailed, then pressured to convert. Police arrested two suspects DCP, Zone 1, Rishikesh Reddy says, "On Friday, an FIR was registered in this matter. A victim woman has alleged that… pic.twitter.com/rMTm3cV1dN — IANS (@ians_india) June 16, 2026

Legal Charges and Police Statement

Nagpur Police have officially registered a case involving stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, repeated s*xual assault, extortion, and blackmail. Authorities have additionally invoked relevant sections of Maharashtra's anti-black magic and human sacrifice prohibition laws. Commenting on the procedural status of the investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 1, Rishikesh Reddy, stated, "In her complaint, the woman has alleged rape, extortion, conversion, and black magic. Electronic devices seized are being forensically analysed. This evidence will be very crucial. A police team has gone to another state to search for the maulana who performed the conversion. A thorough investigation is underway."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Ravendra Kumar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).