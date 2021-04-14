The International Defense Exhibition and Conference which is held biennially in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates is all about advanced technology and new innovations in military hardware and vehicles. The 2021 is no exception as top players in the defense industry across the world came to show off their latest technologies, but home-grown car armorer, UAE-based Inkas Vehicles LLC, stood its ground by showcasing its best-selling models of TITAN APC family as well as the new range of APCs named HORNET to stand out at the exhibition.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Ulugbekhon Maksumov, new TITAN-GT was initially a custom-built version of TITAN-DS, engineered to meet requirements of a specific client. But then it was upgraded and made available to the public, taking into cognizance excellence and perfection coupled with comfort. Now TITAN-GT is hit model utilized as a universal anti-aircraft cannon platform.

"Besides, we have noticed a huge demand for smaller APCs, which we have transformed into HORNET and HORNET-S editions. Due to their size and light weight, CEN B6 armoring level and advanced mobility, both INKAS HORNET models can be leveraged in conditions and environments that are not suitable for tanks and other heavy weapon machinery,” Ulugbekhon said.

Adding, “The unique selling point of those models is in complete OEM re-equipment facilitating its high performance and advanced heavy-duty possibilities after total reinforcement and upgrade of crucial features. HORNET is the perfect edition where every single detail has been taken into consideration to make the experience worthy, performance advanced, crew members safe and mission accomplished”

Some of the features of HORNET APCs include high quality multi-layer bulletproof glass, 360-degree CCTV camera system linked to main DVR with recording, reinforced door hinges and other critical structure points, heavy duty steel rims, rear door opening and closing with manual dead-locks on all of the doors, independent additional air conditioning system and custom designed and manufactured by INKAS UAE system for quick exit.

The armored vehicle manufacturer, which opened office in Dubai in 2012, started out with the notion of producing the kind of heavy metal monsters that even the drivers of the most fearsome 4x4s and pickups would find intimidating.

At IDEX 2019, INKAS UAE promoted an array of domestic and military wares at the Abu Dhabi defense show, showcasing the Titan-DS and three other models. The common denominator that runs through all of Inkas Vehicles’ products was extreme protection, which, unsurprisingly, is a popular concept at IDEX.

Alongside the military vehicles, the company provided armored cars for VIPs which, at first glance, may resemble standard road-going vehicles, but have a little more than that going for them.

The company says it can customize any vehicle to meet set standards and requirements and each model bears a “Made in UAE” badge emblazoned under a domestic flag.

IDEX is a unique platform to establish and strengthen relationships with government departments, businesses and armed forces throughout the region. It is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and is organized by the Capital Events in association and with the full support of the UAE Armed Forces.