IMCT Submits Report After Visit to Kolkata's COVID-19 Hospitals, Asks West Bengal Govt to Test 2500-5000 Samples Per Day

West Bengal, April 24: There has been a lot of debate lately over Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT)'s visit and how the state has not cooperated. IMCT after visiting COVID-19 hospitals in Kolkata wrote a letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary saying that the wait time for COVID-19 test results for some patients is over five days. The Central team further recommended increasing tests to 2500-5000/day.

IMCT in the letter further explained the methodology used by ‘Committee of Doctors’ in West Bengal to ascertain death due to coronavirus and also if it is in line with ICMR guidelines.IMCT Accuses West Bengal of Not Cooperating With Them, After TMC Slams Visit of Central Teams to State as 'Adventure Tourism'; Watch Video.

Check ANI tweets sharing IMCT's letter:

Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) writes to the West Bengal Chief Secretary to explain methodology used by ‘Committee of Doctors’ in West Bengal to ascertain death due to #COVID19 and also if it is in line with ICMR guidelines. pic.twitter.com/JFdsJN6t0W — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Mamata Banerjee government, dubbed the visit of the IIMCT to West Bengal to take stalk of the lockdown implementation as 'adventure tourism'. The party further questioned as to why teams were not sent to states with a much higher number of cases and hotspots.

The home ministry on Monday formed six IMCTs to assess the implementation of lockdown measures as per the guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, the preparedness of health infrastructure, and safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps. Out of which, two teams were sent to West Bengal to access the situation in the state.