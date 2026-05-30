Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast and Rainfall Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for 14 Districts in TN Amid Continuing Heatwave

Chennai, May 30: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday forecast heavy rainfall in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu even as several parts of the state continue to reel under intense summer heat. The weather department attributed the changing weather pattern to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining regions.

According to the RMC, widespread rainfall activity is likely to continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next week. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds has been forecast for Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul and Theni districts. Similar weather conditions are also expected in Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Karur, Salem and Erode districts. Weather Forecast Today, May 30, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

The weather department further stated that heavy rainfall is likely to persist over the coming two days in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Namakkal and Tirupattur districts. On subsequent days, districts including Tiruppur, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Dharmapuri, Madurai and Sivaganga may also receive significant rainfall. For Chennai, the forecast indicates generally cloudy skies throughout the day.

However, despite the cloud cover, temperatures are expected to remain high, with the maximum temperature likely to touch around 41 degree Celsius. The rainfall forecast comes at a time when several parts of Tamil Nadu are experiencing heatwave-like conditions. Data released by the Meteorological Department showed that temperatures crossed 38 degree Celsius at 13 locations across the state on Thursday.

Tiruchirappalli recorded the highest maximum temperature at 40 degree Celsius while Vellore and Madurai city registered 39 degree Celsius. Madurai Airport, Palayamkottai and Chennai’s Meenambakkam station recorded around 38 degree Celsius while Tiruttani touched 38.3 degree Celsius. High temperatures were also reported from Erode, Karur Paramathi, Nagapattinam, Parangipettai, Thanjavur and Chennai’s Nungambakkam area. Regional Meteorological Centre Director S. Balachandran said temperatures in northwestern districts of Tamil Nadu could remain up to 3 degree above normal over the next few days. Monsoon 2026 Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Below-Normal Monsoon Rainfall and Above-Normal Heatwaves in June.

He noted that Chennai has been witnessing above-normal temperatures this year, reflecting the broader warming trend observed across several parts of the state. The weather department has advised residents, particularly in districts under heavy rain and heat alerts, to remain cautious and follow official advisories.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).