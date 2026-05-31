Income Tax Return Filing 2026: Why Salaried Employees Should Wait for Form 16

As the income tax filing season for Assessment Year 2026-27 gathers pace, many salaried taxpayers are waiting for one of the most important documents required for filing their returns, Form 16. While the Income Tax Department has already enabled online filing utilities for several categories of taxpayers, employees across the country are awaiting the document from their employers before submitting their Income Tax Returns (ITRs).

Form 16 serves as proof that Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) has been deducted by an employer and deposited with the government. Although it is not mandatory for filing an ITR, tax experts say it remains a crucial document as it simplifies the filing process, helps verify tax deductions, and reduces the likelihood of errors in income reporting. ITR Filing 2026: Who Can File ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4? Check New Updates and Due Dates.

ITR Filing 2026: When Will Employers Issue Form 16?

Under income tax rules, employers must issue Form 16 after filing quarterly TDS returns for the January-March quarter. The last date for employers to provide Form 16 for the financial year 2025-26 is June 15, 2026.

In many cases, companies distribute the document during the first half of June, while others may issue it closer to the statutory deadline. The document contains details of salary paid during the financial year, exemptions claimed, deductions allowed under various provisions of the Income Tax Act, and taxes deducted and deposited by the employer. ITR-2 Filing Enabled for AY 2026–27: Who Must File, Common Mistakes To Avoid and Why Early Filing Matters.

What Information Does Form 16 Include?

Form 16 is divided into two sections. Part A includes details such as the PAN and TAN of the employer, the employee's PAN, the period of employment, and information related to TDS deposited with the government.

Part B contains a detailed breakup of salary income, exemptions, deductions claimed under Sections 80C, 80D and other provisions, along with the calculation of taxable income.

"The document effectively serves as a summary of a salaried taxpayer’s income and tax deductions for the financial year. It helps taxpayers cross-check salary income and taxes reflected in the annual information available with the income tax department," said a Delhi-based chartered accountant who did not wish to be named.

Can You File ITR Without Form 16?

Yes. Salaried taxpayers can file their income tax returns even if they have not yet received Form 16 from their employer. However, tax professionals advise caution and recommend ensuring that all income details, deductions and tax credits are accurately reported before filing.

"Form 16 is a convenient document, but it is not a compulsory attachment for filing an income tax return. A taxpayer can use salary slips, bank statements, Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) to compute income and verify tax credits. However, one must wait for the Form 16 before filing ITR," the Delhi-based CA said.

Documents That Can Be Used Instead of Form 16

If Form 16 has not yet been issued, taxpayers can rely on several alternative documents to prepare their returns.

These include:

Monthly salary slips

Form 26AS

Annual Information Statement (AIS)

Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS)

Bank account statements

Interest certificates from banks and financial institutions

Investment and deduction proofs

These records can help taxpayers calculate taxable income, verify TDS credits and report additional income such as savings account and fixed deposit interest.

Why Experts Recommend Waiting for Form 16

Although filing without Form 16 is legally permissible, experts generally advise salaried individuals to wait for the document unless there is an urgent reason to file early.

"Form 16 reduces the chances of mismatch between salary income reported by the employer and the figures disclosed in the tax return. It also helps taxpayers accurately claim deductions and verify tax credits before filing," the CA said. Experts further recommend checking Form 26AS and AIS even after receiving Form 16 to ensure all tax-related information has been correctly reflected.

Checklist Before Filing Your ITR

Before submitting an income tax return, taxpayers should carefully review key details to avoid errors, notices or refund delays.

They should:

Verify PAN, Aadhaar and bank account details.

Match TDS entries with Form 26AS and AIS.

Ensure all sources of income, including interest income, have been disclosed.

Check that deductions claimed under applicable sections are correctly reflected.

Review the applicable tax regime before filing.

A thorough review before submission can help taxpayers avoid filing revised returns and ensure a smoother refund process.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).