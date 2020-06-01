Coronavirus Outbreak: India's Recovery Rate Close to 50%, Mortality Rate Down to 2.83%

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 1: Despite a steep rise in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in recent weeks, India's recovery rate is close to 50 percent, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The data showed 48.19 percent of the total number of people infected with coronavirus has recovered. India’s mortality rate, too, has come down from the over 3 percent mark to 2.83 percent. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

As of Monday morning, India reported 1,90,535 coronavirus cases. Of them, 93,322 cases are active while 91,819 people have been cured. The death toll now stands at 5,394. One patient had migrated to another country. In what can be a positive sign, the country has been seeing more people recovering on a daily basis, compared to the addition in the number of active cases. For instance, on May 30, India recorded 7,965 new cases and more than 11,000 recoveries during a 24-hour period.

On May 31, while the number of active cases increased by 3,327, the number of recoveries stood at 4,834. With 67,655 confirmed cases and 29,329 recoveries, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of infections as well as recoveries in the country. This is followed by Tamil Nadu where, out of 22,333 confirmed cases, 12,757 patients have been cured so far. Of the 16,779 cases in Gujarat, 9,919 have been treated successfully.

India witnessed 8,390 cases in 24 hours on the second consecutive day. With this, the total case count of coronavirus disease mounted to 1,90,535 on Monday. India emerged as the 7th worst COVID-hit country globally, leaving behind France and Germany. At least 230 new fatalities were also recorded in 24 hours time, taking the toll to 5,394.