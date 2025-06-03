Brasilia, June 3: The problem in holding talks with Pakistan is not the language but finding a common vision for decency and peace, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday, stressing that New Delhi can engage in dialogue with Islamabad if it takes significant action against the infrastructure of terrorism that is visible everywhere in the country. Tharoor, who is leading an all-party parliamentary delegation to Brazil, also said his team successfully conveyed India's message against terrorism to the Latin American countries, including to those who may have had some misunderstandings.

"This is what we keep telling our interlocutors. If Pakistan is as innocent as they claim to be, why do they give safe haven to wanted terrorists?... Why are they able to live peacefully, to conduct training camps...and radicalise further people, to equip arms and get people to practice their arms and Kalashnikovs...," said Tharoor. He said the problem in talking to Pakistan is not the language but finding a common vision for decency and peace. India-Pakistan Delegations to Face off in Washington DC, Tharoor Confident of Getting India's Message Across.

"You crack down on this infrastructure of terrorism that is visible everywhere in your country. Then, of course, we can talk," he said. "We can talk to them in Hindustani. We can talk to them in Punjabi. We can talk to them in English. There is no problem in finding common ground with Pakistan. The problem is finding a common vision for decency, for peace. We want to be left in peace, to grow and develop. They don't want to leave us alone. They want to harass us. They want to undermine us," he said.

"They want to cut us this whole bleeding to death India by 1,000 cuts. They're not going to bleed to death so easily. Better forget that idea," he added. On another question, whether India hopes that Brazil, which is hosting the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, may issue a statement on terrorism against Indian citizens, Tharoor said, "I think, honestly, BRICS has a different agenda. I'm not saying that they may not want to express solidarity. I mean, that's really not my brief...I don't know, and I don't even know if it's in the draft that they're working on already".

"As far as the other issues you're concerned, you know, international forums are not our preoccupation. Our preoccupation is honestly our bilateral relation to Pakistan and Pakistan's complete failure to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism in their country," he said. On a question whether nations have been recognising India's stance against terrorism, Tharoor said his delegation has been to four nations --Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil- so far and "this has been very clear in all the countries we've been to". Colombia Withdraws Statement Condoling Terrorists Killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’, Will Issue Strong Support for India, Says Shashi Tharoor (Watch Video).

"And I would say in all four countries, we've had a very, clear success, if that's the word, I don't like to boast of success. That's for others to judge. But we have got our message through very clearly, including to those who may have had some misunderstandings," he said, referring to Colombia. Earlier, Tharoor had said Colombia withdrew a statement offering condolences to Pakistan for the loss of lives following India's military strikes in response to the Pahalgam attack after his delegation explained Islamabad's relentless support to cross-border terrorism.

"And as a result of getting our message through, we have certainly been able, in my view, to come back feeling that these countries understand our situation better and express full solidarity with our struggle against terrorism, which is the main purpose of our trip," Tharoor said. The Tharoor-led delegation will head to Washington DC from Brazil. On a question on the delegation's expectations from the Washington DC visit, Tharoor said, "My expectations are that it's going to be a challenging visit. We have a lot of different kinds of audiences," he said. "Judging by some of the information floating around, flying around, we get some interesting and perhaps challenging questions, which we will be very happy to answer," he added.