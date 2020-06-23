New Delhi, June 23: Amid escalated tension along the LAC in Ladakh following clashes with Chinese troops which led to the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been raising questions on the actions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the latest IANS CVoter snap poll, only about 39 per cent people trust Rahul Gandhi when it comes to national security, while 61 per cent do not trust him.

Only 14.4 per cent people said that they trust Rahul Gandhi to a great extent, while 24.3 per cent said they trust him to some extent. As many as 61.3 per cent said that they do not trust Rahul Gandhi at all on the issue of national security. India-China Border Tensions: Over 72% Trust PM Narendra Modi on Matters of National Security, Says IANS CVoter Snap Poll.

While 16 per cent male and 12 per cent female trust Rahul Gandhi to a great extent, almost 26 per cent male and 22.6 per cent female trust him to some extent.

Rahul Gandhi derives most trust from the Muslim community as 43.9 per cent of them trust him to a great extent while 39.3 per cent trust him to some extent. Only 16 per cent from the community do not trust Rahul Gandhi at all.

Almost 90 per cent Christians and 71 per cent Sikhs do not trust Rahul Gandhi, said the survey. In the educational group, 67.2 per cent higher educated people do not trust Rahul Gandhi, while in higher income group, 72 per cent do not trust the Congress leader. India-China Faceoff in Ladakh: Chinese General Authorised His Forces to Attack Indian Troops in Galwan River Valley, Says US Intelligence.

In caste breakup, almost 69 per cent upper caste Hindus and 71 per cent Scheduled Tribes do not trust the former Congress President.

