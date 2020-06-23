New Delhi, June 23: Amid border tensions between India and China, a survey revealed that more than 70 per cent of people across the country trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi on matters of national security.

According to the latest IANS CVoter Snap Poll, 72.6 per cent have faith in handling of the situation by the Prime Minister to a "great extent", 16.2 per cent have confidence to "some extent", while 11.2 per cent people have no trust at all.

Trust in Modi was visible across geographies, income and education levels as well as caste and ethnic identities. India-China Tensions: Border Issue with China Can Lead to Serious Situation, Says Ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

The survey comes amid border tensions between India and China which took a violent turn last week when the troops of the two nations clashed in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer.

Pursuant to that, the Prime Minister asserted that the issue of India's sovereignty is supreme. Modi also said that the soldiers "taught a lesson" to those eyeing Indian territory.

In the survey, a question -- "How much trust do you have on PM Narendra Modi on the matter of national security" -- was asked to the respondents.

The survey revealed that people above the age of 60, those with lower education, higher income and male population have massive trust on the Prime Minister on the matter of the country's security.

It further brought to the fore that 82.6 per cent of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) voters have faith in their elected leader. On the flip side, an astounding 51.1 per cent of opposition voters believe in the leader. India-China Faceoff in Ladakh: Chinese General Authorised His Forces to Attack Indian Troops in Galwan River Valley, Says US Intelligence.

Those who have no faith in Modi's ability to handle the incumbent situation include people with higher education, Muslims, Sikhs and young population between the ages of 25 and 45 years. A mere 5.3 per cent of NDA voters have no confidence in the Prime Minister.

