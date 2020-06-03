India-China Standoff: Top Military-Level Talks On June 6 To Resolve Troop Confrontation in Ladakh

Galwan Nala (Photo Credits: ANI|File)

Ladakh, May 3: In an attempt to de-escalate the situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, India and China will hold a top-level military meeting on Saturday, June 6, after several rounds of military dialogue did not yield any results to cease the month-long standoff. On Tuesday afternoon, a Division Commander-level meeting took place between Major General rank officers of the two countries to resolve the issue but in the end, it remained "inconclusive", news agency IANS reported. India-China Standoff: Timely Troop Deployment Averted Deeper Incursions by Chinese Army in Galwan Nala Area.

Since no major success was achieved during Tuesday's meeting, another round of talks between the two sides will be held on June 6. According to reports, the Indian delegation will be led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Commander of 14 Corps. The talks will be held in the Indian Border Point Meeting hut in Chushul-Moldo, NDTV reported.

Since May 5, after a clash at Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh between Indian and Chinese troops, there has reportedly been a troop built-up raising tensions between both the sides. There are four places where there is an eyeball-to-eyeball situation since May 5 at LAC. Both sides have stationed over 1,000 troops eyeball-to-eyeball at all four places, as per reports. Further reinforcements have also been made. India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Committed to Peace Along Border With China, Firm on Ensuring Security, Says MEA.

Reports say that the Indian Army is keeping a close watch in the Pangong Tso (lake) sector of eastern Ladakh and the Galwan Valley region. Other than Pangong Tso, that is extremely sensitive, the other places that are volatile in wake of the recent escalation are Trig Heights, Demchok and Chumar in Ladakh which forms western sector of the India-China frontier.

In 2017, there was a 73-day standoff between India and China at the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction at Doklam. China's road construction in Bhutanese territory was seen as an attempt to change the status quo by India and finally the road work had to be stopped by the Chinese.

(With IANS Inputs)