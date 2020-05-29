India-China Standoff: Timely Troop Deployment Averted Deeper Incursions by Chinese Army in Galwan Nala Area

Galwan Nala (Photo Credits: ANI|File)

New Delhi, May 29: Quick and timely reinforcements by the security forces in the Galwan Nala area saved the day for the Indian side as the Chinese Army wanted to carry out deeper incursions there upto their claim lines inside the Indian territory.

"When the Chinese Army started building up its troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Nala area in the first week of May, they wanted to carry out deeper incursions into the Indian territory upto their claim lines. Initially, the response was hampered but then due to quick reinforcements of troops by the Indian security forces prevented Chinese plans to be realised at one of the locations there," sources told ANI here. India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Committed to Peace Along Border With China, Firm on Ensuring Security, Says MEA.

The reinforcements helped us to plug critical points and averted a possible deep incursion planned to be carried out there by the Chinese Army which has come using the Nala and has positioned itself near the Indian positions near the Patrolling Point 14 there under the Daulat Beg Oldie area, they said.

The Chinese troops are also present in the Galwan Nala at a position close to the area of the 114 Brigade at some distance from the PP-14, the sources said.nChinese troops walked into the Galwan Nala area from their road head 17 km from the Indian post KM120.

In the past, while India has objected to the Chinese building roads in the area opposite to the Indian positions, the Chinese have raised objections to the Indian Army constructing a bridge near the Indian patrolling point 14 near the Galwan Nala.

India has deployed around two companies of troops at the Indian position KM-120 near the bridge location in that area. Sources said that the Chinese have been feeling threatened by the road infrastructure being built by the Indian side in the DBO area in the last two to three years which have started showing results now. Donald Trump Calls Coronavirus 'Very Bad Gift' From China After US COVID-19 Deaths Top 100,000.

"The Chinese have also been sending their choppers to the Indian construction sites and at occasions, they also hovered at low heights inside the Indian Territory to raise their objections," the sources said adding that India has been raising objections over these developments at the appropriate levels.

China has deployed over 5,000 soldiers along the LAC and at many places, they are inside the Indian territory like the Finger area of Eastern Ladakh. India has also increased its troop strength there to match any move by the Chinese soldiers in the area where no bullet has been fired since 1967.

Sources said that no compromise will be made with regard to maintaining the sanctity of India's borders and that while India believes in peace, it is firm and resolute when it comes to the defence of its territory. This has been reflected in spirit even in the four or more agreements between India and China, which have historically formed the mechanism for border management.

The mechanisms are still in place and working at a bilateral level. Two of them are of 1993 and 1996 and there is a CBM (Confidence Building Measures) in place since 2005 and a border agreement since 2013.

These agreements form the framework under which border talks have been held between India and China and not resulted in a full-blown conflict. They have also figured in the summit level meetings held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping and previous Prime Ministers and Presidents of the two countries.