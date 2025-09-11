New Delhi, September 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking cancellation of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 cricket match scheduled in Dubai on September 14. Though it was argued that the match is scheduled for Sunday and the plea would become infructuous if not listed tomorrow (Friday), a Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi observed, “Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. The match should go on!”

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the matter should at least be listed for a hearing, regardless of whether she had a strong case or not. However, the Justice Maheshwari-led Bench declined the request for an urgent hearing, reiterating that the match should go on. The PIL filed by four law students asserted that organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor would send a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan T20I Captain Salman Ali Agha Reflects on Life After Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Says ‘Things Are Coming Together’.

The plea argued that engaging in sports with Pakistan -- a nation that shelters terrorism -- undermines the morale of the Armed Forces and causes anguish to the families of martyrs and victims of terrorism. Further, it contended that cricket cannot be placed above national interest, the lives of citizens, or the sacrifices of armed personnel. “It (T20 cricket match) can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives at the hands of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of the nation and the security of citizens come before entertainment. The continuation of this match is detrimental to the security, integrity, and morale of the nation,” the PIL stated. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 To Be Cancelled? PIL Against IND vs PAK Match Filed In Supreme Court: Report.

Further, it said that holding a cricket match between India and Pakistan conveys that entertainment and revenue generation are being prioritised over the lives of brave soldiers and civilians. “This scheduled match is nothing but a mockery of the emotions of all the citizens of India. It is high time to take steps to bring the BCCI under the control/purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,” the plea added

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2025 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).