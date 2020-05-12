India Records Spike of 3,604 COVID-19 Cases & 87 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Count Reaches 70,756, Death Toll Rises to 2,293

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 12: India witnessed a spike of 3,604 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 70,756 on Tuesday. Out of these, 46,008 active cases and 22,454 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 2,293. One person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the country with a total of 23,401 coronavirus cases. 4786 people have recovered and 868 people have died in the state. Gujarat has 8541 coronavirus cases and has recorded 513 deaths in the state. Tamil Nadu is affected by 8002 cases and the death toll is 53 in the state. There are 7233 coronavirus cases in the national capital and 73 people have died so far. PM Narendra Modi Hints at Lockdown 4.0, Asks State Governments to Share 'Broad Strategy' by May 15.

87 Deaths & 3,604 Coronavirus Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours:

Here's the COVID-19 Tally State-wise in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/ Discharged/ Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2018 975 45 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 65 34 2 5 Bihar 747 377 6 6 Chandigarh 174 24 2 7 Chhattisgarh 59 53 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 7233 2129 73 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 8541 2780 513 12 Haryana 730 337 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 59 39 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 879 427 10 15 Jharkhand 160 78 3 16 Karnataka 862 426 31 17 Kerala 519 489 4 18 Ladakh 42 21 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3785 1747 221 20 Maharashtra 23401 4786 868 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 414 85 3 25 Puducherry 12 6 0 26 Punjab 1877 168 31 27 Rajasthan 3988 2264 113 28 Tamil Nadu 8002 2051 53 29 Telengana 1275 800 30 30 Tripura 152 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 68 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3573 1758 80 33 West Bengal 2063 499 190 Total number of confirmed cases in India 70756# 22455 2293

Narendra Modi also suggested that there would be an extension of lockdown, but the relaxations could be greater than what was seen in the third round of shutdown. In the ongoing phase of lockdown, the government has permitted a number of relaxations in regions categorised as green and orange zones.India is currently in the middle of the third phase of nationwide lockdown, which is expected to end on May 17. PM Narendra Modi had a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of all the states on Monday to discuss the possible lockdown exit strategy and how to revive the economy.