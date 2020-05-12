India Records Spike of 3,604 COVID-19 Cases & 87 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Count Reaches 70,756, Death Toll Rises to 2,293

New Delhi, May 12: India witnessed a spike of 3,604 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 70,756 on Tuesday. Out of these, 46,008 active cases and 22,454 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 2,293. One person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning.
Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the country with a total of 23,401 coronavirus cases. 4786 people have recovered and 868 people have died in the state. Gujarat has 8541 coronavirus cases and has recorded 513 deaths in the state. Tamil Nadu is affected by 8002 cases and the death toll is 53 in the state. There are 7233 coronavirus cases in the national capital and 73 people have died so far. PM Narendra Modi Hints at Lockdown 4.0, Asks State Governments to Share 'Broad Strategy' by May 15.
87 Deaths & 3,604 Coronavirus Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours:
#COVID19: 87 deaths reported in the last 24 hours; total death toll 2293 https://t.co/sK3Eq4eR1P
— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020
Here's the COVID-19 Tally State-wise in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/ Discharged/ Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2018
|975
|45
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|65
|34
|2
|5
|Bihar
|747
|377
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|174
|24
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|53
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|7233
|2129
|73
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|8541
|2780
|513
|12
|Haryana
|730
|337
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|59
|39
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|879
|427
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|160
|78
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|862
|426
|31
|17
|Kerala
|519
|489
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|21
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3785
|1747
|221
|20
|Maharashtra
|23401
|4786
|868
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|414
|85
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|12
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1877
|168
|31
|27
|Rajasthan
|3988
|2264
|113
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|8002
|2051
|53
|29
|Telengana
|1275
|800
|30
|30
|Tripura
|152
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|68
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3573
|1758
|80
|33
|West Bengal
|2063
|499
|190
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|70756#
|22455
|2293
Narendra Modi also suggested that there would be an extension of lockdown, but the relaxations could be greater than what was seen in the third round of shutdown. In the ongoing phase of lockdown, the government has permitted a number of relaxations in regions categorised as green and orange zones.India is currently in the middle of the third phase of nationwide lockdown, which is expected to end on May 17. PM Narendra Modi had a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of all the states on Monday to discuss the possible lockdown exit strategy and how to revive the economy.