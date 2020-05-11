PM Narendra Modi Hints at Lockdown 4.0, Asks State Governments to Share 'Broad Strategy' by May 15

PM Modi in video conference with State CMs | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra)

New Delhi, May 11: In the video-conference with State Chief Ministers to discuss the coronavirus situation in the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at the imposition of lockdown 4.0. In his remarks during the virtual interaction, released later on Monday by the PMO, Modi was reported as saying that the measures which were necessitated in the third phase of lockdown are not needed in the fourth.

In other words, Modi suggested that there would be an extension of lockdown, but the relaxations could be greater than what was seen in the third round of shutdown. In the ongoing phase of lockdown, the government has permitted a spree of relaxations in regions categorised as green and orange zones. 'Bengal Targeted by Centre for Political Mileage': Mamata Banerjee Marks Dissent in PM Modi's Video-Meet With CMs.

"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth," Modi said.

The lockdown 3.0 - which came into effect from May 4 - saw standalone shops opening up in all zones and limited public transport resuming in green zone. In the initial phase, liquor stores were allowed to restart even in red zones. But the permission was rescinded by most states and UTs considering the violation of social distancing norms.

States to Share 'Broad Strategies' by May 15

PM Modi has asked all state governments to present a written blueprint on how they would like the lockdown to modelled in their respective states following May 15. The blueprints to be shared by the states must entail in detail how they would address their region-specific nuances.

"I request you all to share with me by May 15, a broad strategy on how each one of you would want to deal with lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during and after gradual easing of lockdown," he said.

The country, Modi added, must understand that the world has fundamentally changed post COVID-19. "Now the world will be pre-corona, and post-corona just like in the case of the World Wars. And this would entail significant changes in how we function," the PMO statement quoted him as saying.

New Way of Life is 'Jan Se Lekar Jag Tak'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new way of life would be on the principle of “Jan Se lekar Jag Tak”, from an individual to the whole of humanity: PM's office #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

Modi reaffirmed the importance of 'Do Gaz Ki doori' and added that suggestion of night curfew raised by many CMs would surely reaffirm the feeling of caution among people.

"Even as we look at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, we should constantly remember that till we do not find a vaccine or a solution, the biggest weapon with us to the fight the virus is social distancing," he noted.