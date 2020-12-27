New Delhi, December 27: India on Sunday reported the lowest COVID-19 cases in nearly past six months. The country witnessed an increase of 18,732 coronavirus infection in a single day, taking the tally to 1,01,87,850. The country also reported 279 new deaths since Saturday morning. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 2,78,690 active cases in the country. COVID-19 Live Tracker in India.

The active cases in the country decreased by 2,977 in the past 24 hours. Till now, 97,61,538 people have recovered from the deadly virus, while one person has migrated to another country. India's recovery rate stands at 95.78 percent, while the case mortality rate is at 1.45 percent. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 9,43,368 COVID-19 tests on Saturday. No Evidence That New Variant of Coronavirus More Deadly, Says WHO Official.

Tweet By ANI:

With 18,732 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,87,850 With 279 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,622 . Total active cases at 2,78,690 Total discharged cases at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/m7BYvuqf7G — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country with over 19.13 infections. Over 70 percent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Over 75 percent of the deaths are being reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Chhattisgarh,, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 80 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.75 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 80,282,523 and 1,756,584, respectively.

