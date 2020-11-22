New Delhi, November 22: The coronavirus tally in India inched closer to 91 lakh with 45,209 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike in the coronavirus cases, India's total cases surged to 90,95,807. The total active cases in India are now at 4,40,962 while the total number of patients cured and discharged rose to 85,21,617 with 43,493 new discharges in last 24 hours. The death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,227 with 501 new deaths on Saturday. Pfizer Seeks Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine From US Regulators As Doses Could Be Available by Next Month.

For the 15th straight day on Sunday, India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that a total of 13,17,33,134 COVID-19 samples were tested up to November 21. It added that of these, 10,75,326 samples were tested on Saturday.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, as well. Maharashtra was the worst-affected state in the country with the COVID-19 tally rising to 17,74,455 cases till date. The state's overall death toll rose to 46,573.

Globally, the overall coronavirus cases has surpassed the 58 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.37 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Sunday, the current global caseload and death toll stood at 58,035,296 and 1,379,508, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).