New Delhi, March 20: In a major digital crackdown, the Centre has blocked nearly 300 websites and apps linked to online betting, casinos, and Satta Matka networks, taking the total number of banned platforms to around 8,400. The move is part of an intensified effort to curb illegal online gambling and protect users from financial risks.

According to sources, the blocked platforms include online sports betting sites, casino apps offering roulette and live dealer games, and betting exchanges operating as peer-to-peer marketplaces. Authorities have also targeted Satta Matka networks and real-money gaming (RMG) apps, which have come under increasing scrutiny. Centre Blocks 18 OTT Platforms for Obscene and Vulgar Content After Multiple Warnings; 19 Websites, 10 Apps Blocked Nationwide.

Out of the total blocked platforms, nearly 4,900 were taken down after the implementation of the Online Gaming Act, which introduced stricter rules for digital gaming and betting. Under the framework backed by MeitY rules, any game involving monetary stakes, whether skill-based or chance-based, faces prohibition if found violating norms.

Between 2022 and June 2025, over 1,500 blocking orders were issued under the IT Act, highlighting the scale of enforcement against illegal betting apps. Violators can face strict penalties under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including up to seven years of imprisonment for unauthorised gambling activities. Illegal Websites Blocked in India: Centre Blocks 357 Offshore Online Money Gaming Platforms, More 700 Under Scanner.

The government has also proposed the establishment of an Online Gaming Authority of India, which will regulate real-money gaming platforms, maintain a national registry, and ensure compliance. Platforms offering illegal services or misleading advertisements may face heavy fines and jail terms.

Additionally, the crackdown aligns with broader efforts by authorities such as the Central Consumer Protection Authority and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to curb misleading ads and surrogate promotions linked to betting platforms.

While enforcement tightens around gambling and Satta Matka, the government is promoting safer alternatives like e-sports and skill-based social games, aiming to encourage innovation within a regulated framework.

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