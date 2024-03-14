Centre Blocks 18 OTT Platforms for Obscene and Vulgar Content After Multiple Warnings; 19 Websites, 10 Apps Blocked Nationwide

In a significant move, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), in coordination with various intermediaries, has blocked 18 Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. These platforms were reportedly publishing content that was obscene, vulgar, and in some cases, pornographic. As a result of this action, 19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India. I&B Ministry Wants Amazon Prime Video to Promote Indian Content.

18 OTT Platforms Banned in India

Ministry of I&B blocks 18 OTT platforms for obscene and vulgar content after multiple warnings; 19 websites, 10 apps, 57 social media handles of OTT platforms blocked nationwide, says the government. pic.twitter.com/03ojj3YEiF — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)