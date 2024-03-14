Centre Blocks 18 OTT Platforms for Obscene and Vulgar Content After Multiple Warnings; 19 Websites, 10 Apps Blocked Nationwide

In a significant move, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), in coordination with various intermediaries, has blocked 18 Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. These platforms were reportedly publishing content that was obscene, vulgar, and in some cases, pornographic.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 14, 2024 12:18 PM IST

In a significant move, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), in coordination with various intermediaries, has blocked  18 Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. These platforms were reportedly publishing content that was obscene, vulgar, and in some cases, pornographic. As a result of this action, 19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India. I&B Ministry Wants Amazon Prime Video to Promote Indian Content.

18 OTT Platforms Banned in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 14, 2024 12:18 PM IST

In a significant move, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), in coordination with various intermediaries, has blocked  18 Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. These platforms were reportedly publishing content that was obscene, vulgar, and in some cases, pornographic. As a result of this action, 19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India. I&B Ministry Wants Amazon Prime Video to Promote Indian Content.

18 OTT Platforms Banned in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Central government I&B Ministry Live Breaking News Headlines OTT platforms
You might also like
Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Appointed As Election Commissioners, Claims Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Watch Video)
News

Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Appointed As Election Commissioners, Claims Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Watch Video)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party Releases List of Eight Candidates for Punjab for Upcoming General Polls
News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party Releases List of Eight Candidates for Punjab for Upcoming General Polls
Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Appointed As Election Commissioners, Claims Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Watch Video)
News

Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Appointed As Election Commissioners, Claims Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Watch Video)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party Releases List of Eight Candidates for Punjab for Upcoming General Polls
News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party Releases List of Eight Candidates for Punjab for Upcoming General Polls
American Airlines Boeing 777 Forced to Make Emergency Landing at Los Angeles Airport Following ‘Mechanical Problem’
World

American Airlines Boeing 777 Forced to Make Emergency Landing at Los Angeles Airport Following ‘Mechanical Problem’
PM Narendra Modi-Led Panel to Meet Today to Pick Two Election Commissioners: Reports
News

PM Narendra Modi-Led Panel to Meet Today to Pick Two Election Commissioners: Reports
Google Trends Google Trends
Inter Miami
100K+ searches
Atlético Madrid vs Inter
50K+ searches
Dortmund vs PSV
20K+ searches
Nitin Gadkari
20K+ searches
Poco X6 Neo
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Atlético Madrid vs Inter
50K+ searches
Dortmund vs PSV
20K+ searches
Nitin Gadkari
20K+ searches
Poco X6 Neo
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot