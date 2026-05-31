Indian Navy Prepared for China-Pakistan Maritime Challenge, Says Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

The Indian Navy has significantly strengthened its capabilities to address potential maritime challenges arising from the evolving security environment in the Indian Ocean Region, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said. Highlighting improvements in surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, network-centric operations and operational readiness, the Navy chief said the force is prepared to respond to any complex or "two-front" challenge involving China and Pakistan.

His remarks come amid China's expanding naval presence in the Indian Ocean and growing maritime cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad. In recent years, China has played a key role in modernising Pakistan's naval capabilities, including the delivery of advanced vessels and submarines. Last month, Pakistan commissioned the first of four Chinese-built diesel-electric attack submarines. Indian Navy Was Minutes Away From Sea Strike on Pakistan During Operation Sindoor, Says Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Indian Ocean Entering 'Era of Intense Competition'

Speaking to PTI, Admiral Tripathi said the Navy continuously assesses changes in the regional security landscape and adjusts its force structure, deployments and operational concepts accordingly. “We are fully aware that the Indian Ocean Region is witnessing increasing strategic contestation and greater extra-regional presence, moving us from an ‘era of cooperation’ into an ‘era of intense competition’," he said.

The Navy chief noted that while India's maritime strategy is driven by capability requirements and threat assessments, the force remains focused on safeguarding national interests in a rapidly evolving strategic environment. Indian Navy Foils Piracy Attempt, Secures Merchant Vessel in Western Indian Ocean (See Pics).

Addressing concerns about potential challenges from China and Pakistan, Admiral Tripathi said the Navy's approach is based on maintaining credible deterrence through capability enhancement and operational preparedness. “Our efforts are not aimed at any specific nation, but rather at ensuring the absolute security of India’s maritime interests and contributing to a stable, free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The Navy’s answer to any complex or two-front challenge is credible deterrence backed by capability," he said.

He added that deterrence extends beyond fleet size and depends on readiness, technological capabilities and sustained operational presence. “Importantly, deterrence is not built merely through numbers. It is built through credible capability, operational readiness, technological integration, sustained presence, and the ability to impose costs, if required," he noted.

According to Admiral Tripathi, the Navy has substantially expanded its maritime surveillance network, underwater monitoring systems and anti-submarine warfare capabilities in recent years. The force has also strengthened long-range reconnaissance assets and integrated operational response mechanisms to improve maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean.

Mission-based deployments at critical maritime choke points and major shipping routes have enabled continuous monitoring and faster responses to emerging situations, he said.

The Navy chief expressed confidence in the force's combat readiness and highlighted ongoing modernisation initiatives designed to enhance India's maritime capabilities. Among the key projects is Project 75(I), under which India plans to acquire six advanced stealth submarines. The Navy is also pursuing plans to expand its fleet strength to more than 200 ships in the coming years.

Since 2025, the Navy has inducted two submarines and 18 warships, including destroyers, frigates and anti-submarine warfare vessels, significantly boosting operational capabilities.

Admiral Tripathi said self-reliance remains central to India's long-term maritime strategy and defence preparedness. “The most transformative milestone during this period is our definitive shift from a ‘buyer’s navy’ to a ‘builder’s navy’," he said.

He noted that all 45 warships currently under construction are being built at Indian shipyards, while recently commissioned naval platforms have achieved nearly 80 per cent indigenous content.

The Navy chief said Atmanirbharta has emerged as a key pillar of India's strategic autonomy and future military strength.

The Navy is also investing in advanced and emerging technologies to maintain an operational edge in an increasingly complex maritime environment. Admiral Tripathi said technological innovation, niche capabilities and data-driven decision-making will play a critical role in ensuring the Navy remains prepared for future challenges.

As strategic competition intensifies in the Indian Ocean Region, the Navy's focus remains on capability enhancement, force modernisation and maintaining a credible deterrent posture to safeguard India's maritime interests.

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