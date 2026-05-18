Indian Railways Clarifies Viral Bullet Train Photo at Rail Bhawan Is Only Representational

The Ministry of Railways has issued a clarification regarding a photograph of a futuristic bullet train that recently went viral on social media, confirming that the image is strictly representational. The picture, displayed prominently at Gate Number 4 of the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, had sparked widespread speculation, with several media outlets and visitors misinterpreting it as the final, official design of India’s first high-speed locomotive.

Senior Railway Board officials countered these claims on Monday, noting that while the installation was meant to inspire staff and showcase the government's modernization goals, it does not depict the actual rolling stock. Authorities added that they are prepared to remove the display if it continues to generate public confusion or unnecessary controversy. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Sees Progress in Track Installation Using Japanese J-slab System.

The viral image, which featured a sleek, saffron-and-white high-speed train, captured public imagination due to the high anticipation surrounding the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR). Billed as one of the country's most ambitious infrastructure undertakings, the project has naturally become a focal point for public interest and online discussion.

Initially launched in 2016, the 508-kilometer corridor is designed to operate bullet trains at speeds of up to 320 km/h. Once fully operational, it will drastically compress the travel time between the major economic hubs of Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just under two hours. Sabarmati Bridge for Bullet Train Project Progresses Steadily in Ahmedabad.

Indian Railways Dismisses Speculation Around Viral Bullet Train Image

TORY | Bullet train image at Rail Bhawan representational only: Official Railway Board officials have clarified that an image of a bullet train put up at the Rail Bhawan was only representational and not real, as reported by some sections of the media. READ:… pic.twitter.com/rLZCBfCNPJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2026

While the actual trains will utilize advanced Shinkansen technology from Japan, the domestic manufacturing pipeline is currently underway. State-owned engineering firm BEML, based in Bengaluru, has been contracted to develop the high-speed trains. According to Ministry officials, the first phase of the bullet train project-expected to run a localized route between Surat and Vapi-is slated for inauguration around August 2027. The entire high-speed corridor is projected to be fully operational by the end of 2029.

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