Vande Bharat TTE Suspended: Viral Video Shows Official Offering INR 750 Vande Bharat Ticket for INR 380

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Indian Railways has suspended a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) after a viral video surfaced online allegedly showing him negotiating an unofficial, discounted fare with a passenger aboard a Vande Bharat Express train. The incident, which was widely circulated on social media, has prompted a formal investigation into misconduct and procedural violations regarding onboard ticket issuance.

The Onboard Exchange Goes Viral

The controversy began when a passenger filmed an interaction with the railway official inside a coach. In the footage, the TTE is reportedly seen offering to arrange a seat for INR 380 - a significant reduction from the official fare, which was estimated to be near INR 750 for that specific journey. Vande Bharat Scare: 3-Year-Old Girl Left Alone on Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Train After Father Gets Locked Out, Safely Reunited With Mother.

TTE Offers Vande Bharat Ticker of INR 750 for INR 380

Vande Bharat ₹750 ticket was being arranged by the TTE for just ₹380.⁰ This guy records it and made it viral😭 pic.twitter.com/hjHH35rPAC — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 12, 2026

During the recorded exchange, the official reportedly acknowledged that the request was "not allowed". However, instead of directing the traveller to official booking channels, he allegedly offered to facilitate the journey at the lower, off-record rate.

DRM Danapur Says TTE Has Been Suspended

महोदय, उक्त कर्मचारी के विरुद्ध सक्षम प्राधिकारी द्वारा आवश्यक कार्रवाई करते हुए उन्हें तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित कर दिया गया है। — DRM Danapur (@drmdnr) May 12, 2026

Railway Response and Suspension

The video quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), leading to an immediate intervention by Railway Seva and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Danapur division. Following a preliminary review of the footage, authorities placed the TTE under suspension. In a post on X, the Danapur division DRM said, "Sir, the aforementioned employee has been suspended with immediate effect by the competent authority while taking necessary action against them." Meanwhile, the investigation will focus on the lack of transparency in the official's conduct and the alleged attempt to bypass the digital fare collection system.

Public Reaction and System Guidelines

The incident has sparked a heated debate online. While many users condemned the exchange as a clear act of corruption and a misuse of authority, some social media comments sarcastically referred to the negotiation as a "throwback" to older railway practices, with a few even arguing the official was simply "helping" a passenger find a seat. Indian Railways maintains strict protocols for onboard fare collection. While TTEs possess the authority to issue tickets for vacant seats or accommodate waitlisted passengers, they are required to do so through Handheld Terminals (HHTs) at the prescribed government rates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of DRM Danapur). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).