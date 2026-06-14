Indian Seafarer Dies Aboard MT Celestial: Indian Embassy Seeking Quick Repatriation of Nationals’ Mortal Remains From Oman

Muscat, June 14: The Indian Embassy in Muscat is working with the vessel's management company and Omani authorities to speed up the repatriation of an Indian seafarer's mortal remains. Nishanth Uirthanathan died due to medical complications while aboard MT Celestial, which is docked at Duqm Port. In a post on X, it said, "The Embassy remains in close touch with family members of the Indian national Mr Nishanth Uirthanathan who unfortunately lost his life due to medical conditions, crew members of the vessel and concerned authorities. Efforts are underway to facilitate the earliest possible disembarkation and repatriation of his mortal remains." MT Marivex Missile Attack: All 24 Indians Aboard Oil Tanker Brought to Safety After Missile Strike Off Oman (Watch Videos).

Indian national Nishanth Uirthanathan passed away aboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port following medical complications. The Embassy of India in Muscat on Saturday condoled his death and is making arrangements for the repatriation of his mortal remains in India. In a post on X, the embassy said, "An Indian national, Nishanth Uirthanathan, passed away due to medical complications. His mortal remains are currently onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port. The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating closely with all concerned stakeholders. Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time." Indian Onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port Dies of Medical Complications.

The report comes as India on Friday summoned the United States Charge d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, and lodged a "strong protest" over the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have resulted in the deaths of three Indian nationals. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the US Charge d'Affaires was called to the ministry earlier in the day, where India's concerns over the incidents were formally conveyed.