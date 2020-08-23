New Delhi, August 23: The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 30 lakh mark on Sunday with 69,239 fresh coronavirus cases and 912 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 30,44,941, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its health bulletin. Of the total case tally in the country, there are 7,07,668 active cases, while a total of 22,80,567 patients have been cured/discharged /migrated from different hospitals. The death toll in the country has mounted to 56,706, the Health Ministry said. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: India to Start Phase 3 Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine Today or Tomorrow, Says NITI Aayog Member.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of samples tested up to August 22 is 3,52,92,220 including 8,01,147 samples tested on Saturday alone. Meanwhile, the daily tests on Saturday scaled a new high, taking the cumulative tests to more than 3.4 crore. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Tunisia to Launch Coronavirus Vaccine in Early 2021.

Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-hit state with the total cases rising to 6,71,942 with 14,492 new cases in the state on Saturday. As 297 more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease, the state's death toll shot up to 21,995. Pune continued to lead the fatalities chart, with 76 more deaths, followed by 32 in Mumbai, 24 in Thane, and 22 in Ahmednagar.

Here's the tweet:

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 30 lakh mark with 69,239 fresh cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 case tally in the country rises to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated & 56,706 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/28wnEi7y5n — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

The second worst-affected state was Tamil Nadu with 3,73,410 coronavirus cases with as many as 5,980 more persons tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours till Saturday. Meanwhile, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally reached 2,71,876 on Saturday with the single-day spike of 7,330 new cases.

India continued to be the third affected state with coronavirus after the US and Brazil. On the global front, the overall number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 23 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 803,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 23,130,345 and the fatalities rose to 803,397. The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,666,121 and 176,345, respectively, according to the CSSE.

