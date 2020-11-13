Balasore, November 13: India has successfully test-fired a Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system from a test range in Odisha, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on Friday. The missile, which is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), hit the target, a pilotless aircraft, directly during the test. It was launched off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. BrahMos, Supersonic Cruise Missile, Successfully Test-Fired From Indian Navy's Stealth Destroyer INS Chennai.

During the test, all QRSAM weapon system elements like battery multifunction radar, battery surveillance radar, battery command post vehicle and mobile launcher were deployed. The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging target with short halts. "The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army," the MoD said. BrahMos, Nirbhay And Akash Missiles Deployed by India to Counter Chinese Aggression in Ladakh; All You Need to Know About These Standoff Weapons.

The radar tracked the Banshee target from farthest range and missile was launched when the target was within kill zone and achieved the direct hit. Both radars are four-walled having 360-degree coverage with search-on-move and track-on-move capability. The weapon system is expected to be ready for induction by 2021. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO scientists for the achievement.

The system is compact with a minimum number of vehicles for a firing unit. The single-stage solid propelled missile has a midcourse inertial navigation system with two-way data link and terminal active seeker developed indigenously by DRDO.

