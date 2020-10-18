Chennai, October 18: India successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Sunday. The missile was test-fired from Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai. During the test-firing, BrahMos hit a target in the Arabian Sea. According to reports, the missile hit the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres. BrahMos, Nirbhay And Akash Missiles Deployed by India to Counter Chinese Aggression in Ladakh; All You Need to Know About These Standoff Weapons.

BrahMos is a "prime strike weapon'. It will engage naval surface targets at long ranges to ensure the safety of a warship. On September 30, an extended range BrahMos was also test-fired with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the Odisha coast. This variant of BrahMos has a striking range of 400 km.

Tweet by ANI:

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully testfired from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai today hitting a target in the Arabian Sea. It hit the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy after performing high-level & extremely complex manoeuvres — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

The BrahMos is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarine, ships, aircraft, or land. It is a joint venture between the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's DRDO. BrahMos is considered to be the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile.

Recently, India deployed Brahmos cruise missile, Nirbhay cruise missiles and Akash surface-to-air missile in the Ladakh sector to counter Chinese aggression. Notably, on September 28, India also test-fired Shaurya missile.

