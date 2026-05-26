IndiGo Chennai-Bound Flight 6E 6017 Halted After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing at Bengaluru Airport (Watch Video)

New Delhi, May 26: A major scare was reported at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday after smoke was noticed in an IndiGo flight bound for Chennai while the aircraft was taxiing for departure. According to the airline, IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out towards the runway when smoke was observed in the aircraft. In view of passenger safety, the pilot immediately halted the aircraft and an emergency evacuation was carried out.

Airport fire brigade teams and technical officials rushed to inspect the aircraft following the incident, which briefly triggered panic among passengers at the airport. In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and moved back to the terminal. IndiGo Flight: Power Bank Catches Fire on Flight 6E 108 at Mohali Airport in Punjab; Passengers Evacuated Safely (Watch Video).

IndiGo Flight 6E 6017 Halted After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing

“On May 26, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were informed,” the airline said.

The airline added that all passengers were safe and were being assisted by airport and airline staff. IndiGo also arranged an alternate aircraft to operate the flight. IndiGo Launches Over 30 New Routes From Navi Mumbai International Airport.

“All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by our teams to ensure their well-being. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight which will depart shortly and refreshments are being served to the customers to ease their wait time,” the spokesperson said.

The airline reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority. The exact cause of the smoke was not immediately known and technical teams were examining the aircraft. "At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” the spokesperson added

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).