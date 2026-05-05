IndiGo Flight: Power Bank Catches Fire on Flight 6E 108 at Mohali Airport in Punjab; Passengers Evacuated Safely (Watch Video)

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A fire caused by a passenger’s power bank onboard an IndiGo flight led to an emergency evacuation at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali on Tuesday. The aircraft, operating as flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, had already landed and was stationary when the incident occurred. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, with no major injuries reported. According to airline officials, smoke was noticed from a passenger’s bag shortly after the aircraft came to a halt on the runway. The source of the fire was identified as a personal electronic device, believed to be a power bank.

Cabin crew responded immediately, initiating safety protocols to contain the situation and prevent the fire from spreading further inside the aircraft. Following the detection of smoke, an immediate evacuation was carried out using emergency procedures. Passengers were moved to the terminal building, where airline staff attended to them. ‘Filmed Female Crew Inappropriately’: IndiGo Deplanes Drunk Passenger From Flight 6E-6323 on Hyderabad–Udaipur Route (Watch Video).

Power Bank Explodes on IndiGo Flight

DRAMATIC IN-FLIGHT EVACUATION AFTER POWER BANK CATCHES FIRE IN AN INDIGO PLANE IN CHANDIGARH AIRPORT. pic.twitter.com/2DpL8HSS6G — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 5, 2026

Reports indicate that the evacuation was conducted swiftly, helping avoid serious harm. While some accounts mentioned minor injuries, officials confirmed that no major casualties occurred.

IndiGo stated that all relevant authorities were informed and that the aircraft would undergo mandatory safety checks before returning to service. An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess whether there were any lapses in safety protocols or device handling. IndiGo Crew Foils Mid-Air Emergency After Bengaluru-Varanasi Flight 6E-185 Passenger Attempts To Open Exit Door.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries used in devices such as power banks. Aviation authorities have previously issued guidelines on their carriage and usage due to the potential fire hazard.

Such devices are typically required to be carried in cabin baggage, as fires involving them can be more quickly detected and managed. However, incidents like this continue to raise questions about passenger awareness and enforcement of safety norms.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the incident, including examining the device involved and reviewing onboard safety responses. The situation has been brought under control, and all passengers were safely deboarded, with airline officials reiterating that passenger safety remains the top priority.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).