Indore, June 21: A fire broke out at a shop selling clothes in a mall in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place in the Central Mall located on RNT Marg, fire department's assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shishir Kumar Dubey said.

Watch Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shopping Mall in Indore

VIDEO | Efforts are underway to douse the fire that broke out at Indore's Central Shopping Mall earlier today. pic.twitter.com/K8L9ejkoo6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023

The fire led to smoke inside the mall, as per eyewitnesses. People were seen coming out of the premises to save themselves. The fire was later brought under control, the ASI said, adding the cause of the blaze was not yet known.