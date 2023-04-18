A massive fire broke out at a scrap compound in the Mankhurd area. As per reports, the blaze erupted last night at a scrap compound in Mumbai's Eastern Suburb. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse off the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. After the incident was reported, officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said that a level 3 fire broke out in a scrap compound in the Mankhrud area. "No casualties so far," the officials said. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts At Godrej Building in Chunabhatti, Two Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Mankhurd

#WATCH| Mumbai: Massive fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area. Fire tenders present at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire underway. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/lz4pkDA989 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

