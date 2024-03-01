Bengaluru, March 1: A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his seven-month-old daughter by throwing her against a wall at his home in Yadwad village of Dharwad district in Karnataka on Wednesday night. The baby girl, Vaishanavi, died of brain injuries at KIMS hospital in Hubbali on Thursday afternoon.

According to The New Indian Express, the accused, Shambulinga Shahapurmath, was booked under IPC section 302 for murder. Shambulinga was reportedly unhappy with the birth of his second daughter and used to abuse his wife and threaten to harm the baby. Karnataka Horror: Man Kills 14-Month-Old Baby for Second Marriage in Raichur.

Events Leading to Child's Tragic Death

According to the police, the startling incident occurred when Shahapurmath was sleeping after having dinner, and the baby started crying around 10.30 pm. He woke up and hurled abuses at his wife and the baby. He then grabbed the baby and banged her against the wall. The baby suffered severe bleeding in the brain and was rushed to the hospital by the neighbours, who heard the commotion and intervened.

The police said that Shahapurmath was an alcoholic and a daily wage labourer. He was handed over to the police by the villagers, who also gave their statements. The police are investigating the case and have sent the body of the baby for post-mortem. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills 20-Year-Old Daughter Over Inter-Caste Relationship in Bengaluru, Surrenders to Police After Brutal Murder.

In another incident that occurred in October last year, a man killed his 20-year-old daughter near Bengaluru after he came to know she was involved in a relationship with a boy from another caste. According to the police, Kavana, a college student residing in Bidaluru village near Devanahalli, was warned by her father, Manjunath, to end her relationship with the boy. However, Kavana refused to pay heed.

Not only that, Kavana's younger sister was also in a relationship with another boy. Manjunath accused Kavana of being responsible for spoiling her younger sister and falling in love with a boy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2024 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).