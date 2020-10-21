Vishakhapatnam, October 21: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane will commission the last of four indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes INS Kavaratti into the Indian Navy on Thursday. The ceremony will take place at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. INS Karavatti, a Kamorta-class corvette, is built under project 28.
Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design (DND) designed the ship. It is built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. It is considered as a potent Stealth ASW Corvette. INS Karavatti is Indian Navy's step forward towards self-reliant or "Atmanirbar Bharat".
Details About INS Karavatti:
- The keel of Kavaratti was laid on January 20, 2012, and it was launched in Kolkata on May 15, 2015.
- The warship takes its name from the Kavaratti, capital of Lakshadweep.
- It is the successor to the INS Kavaratti, which was an Arnala-class corvette and was decommissioned in 1986.
- INS Kavaratti is made up of 90 percent indigenous content.
- The warship is capable of fighting under nuclear, biological and chemical environments.
- It has advance stealth features and a low radar signature.
- After the trials, the ship was delivered to the Indian Navy on February 18, 2020.
INS Kavaratti will be armed with indigenously developed cutting-edge weapons and sensors, including "a medium-range gun, torpedo tube launchers. It has a top speed of 25 knots. INS Karavatti is 109 metres long and 12.8 metres broad. It is powered by four diesel engines that generate a combined power of 3000 kW. The ship will be commissioned into the Indian Navy in combat-ready format.
