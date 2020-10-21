Vishakhapatnam, October 21: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane will commission the last of four indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes INS Kavaratti into the Indian Navy on Thursday. The ceremony will take place at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. INS Karavatti, a Kamorta-class corvette, is built under project 28.

Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design (DND) designed the ship. It is built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. It is considered as a potent Stealth ASW Corvette. INS Karavatti is Indian Navy's step forward towards self-reliant or "Atmanirbar Bharat".

Details About INS Karavatti:

The keel of Kavaratti was laid on January 20, 2012, and it was launched in Kolkata on May 15, 2015. The warship takes its name from the Kavaratti, capital of Lakshadweep. It is the successor to the INS Kavaratti, which was an Arnala-class corvette and was decommissioned in 1986. INS Kavaratti is made up of 90 percent indigenous content. The warship is capable of fighting under nuclear, biological and chemical environments. It has advance stealth features and a low radar signature. After the trials, the ship was delivered to the Indian Navy on February 18, 2020.

INS Kavaratti will be armed with indigenously developed cutting-edge weapons and sensors, including "a medium-range gun, torpedo tube launchers. It has a top speed of 25 knots. INS Karavatti is 109 metres long and 12.8 metres broad. It is powered by four diesel engines that generate a combined power of 3000 kW. The ship will be commissioned into the Indian Navy in combat-ready format.

