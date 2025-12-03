Navy Day is an annual event in India that is celebrated on December 4 to honour the valour, achievements, and sacrifices of the Indian Navy. The day marks the successful naval operations during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, particularly Operation Trident, when the Indian Navy attacked and destroyed Pakistani naval vessels and fuel tanks in Karachi harbour. This year, Navy Day 2025 falls on Thursday, November 4. Hence, this day is celebrated to recognize the achievements of the Indian Navy and its role in the country. In this article, let’s know more about the Navy Day 2025 date, the history of the day and its significance.

Navy Day 2025 Date

Navy Day 2025 falls on Thursday, November 4.

Navy Day History

Navy Day in India originally coincided with the Royal Navy's Trafalgar Day. On 21 October 1944, the Royal Indian Navy celebrated Navy Day for the first time. At the Senior Naval Officer's Conference in May 1972, it was decided that Navy Day would be celebrated on 4 December to commemorate the actions of the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, and Navy Week would be observed from 1 to 7 December.

The Indian Navy was founded in 1612 as the East India Company’s Marine, and it became the Royal Indian Navy in 1934. After independence, it was renamed the Indian Navy in 1950. In India, Navy Day is now celebrated to commemorate Operation Trident, which was the attack on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war on December 4, 1971, by the Indian Naval Missile boats. During the attack, Indian sailors communicated in Russian to avoid detection. No Indian sailors were killed in the attack.

Navy Day Significance

Navy Day celebrates India’s maritime power, honours its naval heroes, and reminds citizens of the Navy’s crucial role in safeguarding the nation’s waters and interests. India’s naval strength includes aircraft carriers, submarines, destroyers, frigates, and modern surveillance systems. The Western Naval Command in Mumbai plays a key role in the Navy Day celebrations. During the days leading up to Navy Day, during Navy Week, various events take place such as an open sea swimming competition, ships are open for visitors and school children and more.

