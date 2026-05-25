Instagram Viral Video Leads To Arrest After Man Drives Volkswagen Virtus at Over 200 Kmph in Telangana for Reel

Telangana's Cyberabad Police have arrested a 32-year-old private company employee after he allegedly drove a newly purchased sedan, Volkswagen Virtus, at speeds exceeding 200 kilometers per hour on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and uploaded a video of the dangerous stunt on Instagram. The accused, identified as Kothapalli Yashwanth Reddy, covered approximately 120 kilometers in nearly an hour during the high-speed run.

According to law enforcement authorities, the luxury vehicle has been officially seized, and a criminal case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Hyderabad Cycling Track Viral Video: Woman Runner Calls Out Man Allegedly Masturbating in Public.

Video of Car Stunt in Hyderabad Goes Viral

#Hyderabad: Narsinghi police have arrested Kothapalli Yashwanth Reddy, who was driving a car at a speed of over 200 kmph on the Narsinghi ORR. He performed dangerous maneuvers with the car from Narsinghi toll plaza to TGPA toll plaza. After the video of this high-speed journey… pic.twitter.com/JN0LMkwa0f — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 25, 2026

Reckless Stunt Endangers Motorists in Telangana

The incident occurred on May 10 at approximately 10:30 AM when Reddy entered the ORR through Entry No. 18(A). Driving a Volkswagen Virtus bearing temporary registration number TG TR 2026, the accused traveled from the Narsingi Toll Plaza toward the TGPA Toll Plaza at excessive speeds. During the journey, Reddy used his mobile phone to film the car's speedometer crossing the 200 kmph threshold. Investigating officers noted that the reckless maneuver severely endangered the lives of neighboring commuters, moving traffic, and the working staff stationed at the toll plazas along the route.

Social Media Footprint of Accused Triggers Arrest

The investigation commenced after Reddy posted the recorded footage directly to his personal Instagram account under his own name. The video quickly went viral across multiple social media platforms, sparking widespread public safety concerns regarding reckless driving on the highway. On May 19, road patrolling officer Karingula Sairam filed a formal complaint detailing the safety violations. Based on the report, the Narsingi Police registered Crime No. 396/2026 under Sections 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the BNS. Hyderabad Car Stunt Video: Cyberabad Police Arrest Man for Driving Luxury Car at Over 200 Kmph on ORR, Posting Viral Instagram Reels.

Technical Tracking and Vehicle Seizure by Police

Using digital forensics, police tracked the digital footprints and data logs associated with the social media account to determine Reddy's location. A specialized police team subsequently traced and detained the accused at his residence in Alkapoor Township, Puppalaguda, located within the Rangareddy district. During interrogation, Reddy admitted to performing the high-speed run and stated that he had purchased the vehicle in April 2026. He claimed the joyride was conducted primarily to "test the condition" of the new car.

Cyberabad Police have renewed warnings to the public against executing dangerous stunts for social media engagement, emphasizing that real-time velocity monitoring net systems are active along the ORR to penalise aggressive driving.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).