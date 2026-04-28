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News INDIA Hyderabad Cycling Track Viral Video: Woman Runner Calls Out Man Allegedly Masturbating in Public A woman’s morning run in Hyderabad turned harrowing after she witnessed a man masturbating at the ORR cycling track. The incident, shared on social media, has sparked outrage over public safety. Cyberabad police are actively searching for the suspect and have urged citizens to report such incidents immediately to assist in the investigation.

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A morning routine turned into a harrowing experience for a woman in Hyderabad on Monday after she allegedly encountered a man engaging in an obscene act at a popular cycling track along the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The incident has ignited widespread outrage and prompted a police investigation into the safety of the city's public recreational spaces.

The encounter took place at approximately 6:15 AM while the track was occupied by other joggers and cyclists. According to the woman’s account, shared via a social media video, the perpetrator was masturbating in public despite the presence of others in the vicinity.

"The man was doing this while the track was crowded," the woman stated in her video. She expressed frustration that she was unable to capture the suspect’s face on camera, noting that she had attempted to follow him as he fled the scene. ‘White P**’: Men Harass Foreign Woman Near Hyderabad’s Charminar, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Hyderabad Cycling Track Viral Video: Woman Confronts Man for Obscene Act

Update: Cyberabad CP @cyberabadpolice tells @NewsMeter_In , We have alloted search teams to identify the person. He further added- "Requesting citizens to please dail 100 in such untoward incidents. This would allow police to reach the spot and help the victims. Or if a format… pic.twitter.com/lvTwPJyz5c — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) April 27, 2026

In her address regarding the incident, she questioned societal attitudes toward women's safety, specifically regarding victim-blaming. "I was running - what am I supposed to wear?" she asked, highlighting that she intentionally chooses to exercise only after sunrise to ensure her safety, yet still found herself targeted.

Police Response and Investigation in Hyderabad Cycling Track Viral Video

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr Ramesh Reddy confirmed that the authorities have taken the matter seriously. "We have allotted search teams to find the person; the search is currently ongoing," he stated. Officials are currently working to identify the suspect using available leads. Commissioner Reddy also urged the public to report such incidents immediately by dialing 100, emphasizing that prompt, formal complaints are critical for law enforcement to track and apprehend offenders effectively. ‘Filmed Female Crew Inappropriately’: IndiGo Deplanes Drunk Passenger From Flight 6E-6323 on Hyderabad-Udaipur Route (Watch Video).

Safety Concerns in Public Spaces

The incident has raised significant concerns regarding security at the ORR cycling track, a 23-kilometer-long facility that is a major attraction for fitness enthusiasts and the local IT community. Despite its modern design, which includes solar roofing and designated paths, this event has brought to light perceived gaps in on-ground surveillance and security measures.

As the investigation continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in ensuring the safety of women in public spaces, even in areas designed for community health and recreation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Coreena Enet Suares), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).