New Delhi, Oct 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on Indian paramilitary force Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on its 59th Raising Day. ITBP which is trained in mountain warfare, guards the Sino-India Line of Actual Control (LAC) including Ladakh where India and China had a massive escalation at the Galwan Valley.

"India salutes the indomitable spirit of the ITBP Himveers on their Raising Day. Such is their valour & determination that they can successfully overcome the most daunting of challenges. We are equally proud of the humanitarian efforts of ITBP during times of disasters," tweeted Prime Minister. Galwan Valley Clash Aftermath: ITBP Gets Nod to Set Up 47 New Outposts on India-China Border.

Interestingly, earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy announced government's approval to the ITBP to set up 47 Border Outposts (BoPs) to step up vigil along the border. The minister also said that 28 types of new vehicles have been provided to the ITBP, which has been allotted a budget of Rs 7,223 crore.

Raised on October 24, 1962 during India-China war, the ITBP primarily guards the borders in the Himalayas at the BOPs located at altitudes ranging from 3,000 to 18,800 feet. It has also been deployed for anti-Maoist operations and other internal security duties.

