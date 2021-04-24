New Delhi, April 24: FMCG major ITC on Saturday said it has tied up with Linde India to airfreight cryogenic ISO containers from Asian countries to transport medical oxygen across the country. Accordingly, 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tons each will be airlifted.

"This initiative comes in the wake of an acute shortage of medical oxygen across the country, constraining the healthcare system's ability to provide necessary medical care to Covid patients," the FMCG major said. Besides, ITC is airlifting large numbers of oxygen concentrators for distribution. Oxygen Shortage in Delhi: If Anyone Obstructs Oxygen Supply, We Will Hang Him, Says Delhi High Court.

Furthermore, the company's 'Paperboards' unit in Bhadrachalam has commenced supply of oxygen to neighbouring areas. "ITC is committed to support the Government in its fight against the debilitating pandemic and will continue to explore other avenues to help address the challenges emerging during these trying times."

At present, an unprecedented emergency has been caused by the second wave of Covid-19. There has been an exponential rise in demand for medical oxygen, which is the most critical need at this hour to save valuable lives.

