1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Mumbai, February 4: Following a six-year hiatus of elected civic leadership, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has restored its democratic governance with the unopposed election of Advocate Harshali Vijay Chaudhary (Harshali Thavil-Chaudhary) as Mayor. In a special general body meeting held on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Rahul Vasant Damle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also declared elected unopposed as the Deputy Mayor. The transition officially concludes the administrative rule that had been in place since 2020, providing the twin cities with full-time political representatives once again.

Restoration of Elected Governance

The KDMC had been under the control of state-appointed administrators since November 2020, after the previous house's term expired and elections were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restoration of the elected house follows the municipal elections held in January 2026, where the Mahayuti alliance - comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP—secured a commanding majority. KDMC Horse-Trading Fears: Shiv Sena (UBT) Moves Police, Puts Up ‘Missing’ Posters for 4 Newly-Elected Corporators.

The election process was chaired by Presiding Officer and Mumbai City District Collector Aanchal Goyal. As only one nomination was filed for each post, the presiding officer formally announced Chaudhary and Damle as the winners for a two-and-a-half-year term.

Who Is Harshali Chaudhary?

Advocate Harshali Chaudhary is a prominent figure in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (SHS). Her appointment is viewed as a strategic move to acknowledge the support of women voters in the region.

Professional Background: A lawyer by profession, she is noted for her administrative acumen and has been a vocal advocate for urban development projects.

Political Context: Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde noted that her selection reflects the "Ladli Behna" initiative's influence, where the ruling alliance sought to empower women within key civic roles across the Thane district.

Priorities: Upon taking office, Mayor Chaudhary pledged to prioritize "transparency and public service," specifically focusing on restarting stalled infrastructure projects in Kalyan and Dombivli.

Rahul Damle: A Veteran Voice

The new Deputy Mayor, Rahul Damle, represents the BJP and brings significant experience to the KDMC. He previously served as the Chairperson of the Standing Committee and is well-versed in the corporation's fiscal and operational challenges. Damle emphasized that the new leadership would work in coordination to resolve long-standing civic issues, including water supply and road maintenance. KDMC Mayor Election 2026: MNS Has Extended Support to Mahayuti in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Mayor to Be From Alliance, Says Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde.

Political Atmosphere in the House

While the elections for the top two posts were smooth, the general body meeting saw spirited exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches. Members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction were present, though some were reportedly absent. The house also paused to observe a moment of silence in memory of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away in a tragic aviation accident last week.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).