Jaipur Weather Forecast: Drizzle & 36°C High on Sunday, May 31, 2026
Jaipur weather on Sunday, May 31, 2026: Expect a high of 36°C and a low of 25°C with moderate drizzle. A 65% chance of rain is forecast for the afternoon and evening, with winds up to 16 km/h. Get the latest Jaipur weather update and hourly outlook for the day. Prepare for changeable conditions with
Jaipur is set to experience a day of moderate drizzle and fluctuating temperatures on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The Pink City will see the mercury hover between a low of 25°C and a high of 36°C, with a significant 65% chance of rain impacting the latter half of the day. Residents can anticipate a change in the weather pattern as clouds gather and bring chances of precipitation, a welcome respite from typical late May heat.
|Tomorrow's Forecast for Jaipur, Rajasthan — Sunday, 31 May 2026
|
High
36°C
|
Low
25°C
|
Conditions
Moderate drizzle
|
Chance of Rain
65%
|
Max Wind
16 km/h
|Hourly Forecast for Jaipur — Sunday, 31 May 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|00:00
|27°C
|Clear sky
|0%
|6 km/h
|03:00
|26°C
|Clear sky
|1%
|5 km/h
|06:00
|26°C
|Clear sky
|3%
|5 km/h
|09:00
|30°C
|Light drizzle
|4%
|8 km/h
|12:00
|34°C
|Clear sky
|3%
|3 km/h
|15:00
|33°C
|Light drizzle
|26%
|5 km/h
|18:00
|33°C
|Overcast
|65%
|11 km/h
|21:00
|28°C
|Clear sky
|34%
|16 km/h
The hourly outlook suggests a clear start to the day, with temperatures around 27°C in the early hours and gradually climbing. By 9 AM, the temperature is expected to reach 30°C, accompanied by light drizzle and a slight increase in wind speed to 8 km/h. While midday around 12 PM might offer a brief clearing with temperatures peaking at 34°C and minimal chance of rain, the afternoon is poised for a return of moisture. By 6 PM, the sky is forecast to be overcast with the highest probability of rain at 65% and wind picking up to 11 km/h, potentially bringing moderate showers. The evening will see temperatures cool to 28°C, with lingering chances of rain.
For those planning their Sunday activities in Jaipur, it's advisable to be prepared for changeable conditions. Light cotton clothing will remain comfortable for the milder parts of the day, but carrying an umbrella or raincoat is essential, especially for the afternoon and evening. Commuters should be aware of potential delays due to the higher chance of rain in the late afternoon and early evening, which could affect visibility and road conditions. Staying hydrated is always important in Jaipur, but with increased humidity and rain, monitoring for any sudden drops in temperature is also wise.
The recent weather patterns across Rajasthan have shown a propensity for sudden shifts, including dust storms and significant rainfall in other parts of the state. While Sunday's forecast for Jaipur indicates moderate drizzle rather than severe weather events, it is prudent for citizens to stay updated on the latest Jaipur weather updates. The possibility of rain, however moderate, signals a potential shift in the prevailing weather, offering a brief reprieve from dry conditions.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).