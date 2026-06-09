Jaipur Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Hot and Clear with a High of 41°C

Jaipur, the Pink City, is set to experience a sweltering Tuesday, June 09, 2026, as clear skies dominate the weather landscape. Residents can anticipate a significant heatwave with temperatures climbing steadily throughout the day. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach a scorching 35°C, though the apparent heat will feel more intense, with "feels like" temperatures hitting 38°C. This prolonged period of clear skies means no relief in the form of precipitation is expected, making it crucial for citizens to take necessary precautions against the heat.

Current Weather in Jaipur, Rajasthan — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 35°C Feels Like 38°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 46% Wind Speed 18 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Jaipur — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 18 km/h 11:00 38°C Clear sky 0% 16 km/h 13:00 40°C Clear sky 0% 15 km/h 15:00 41°C Clear sky 0% 14 km/h 17:00 41°C Clear sky 0% 14 km/h 19:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 21:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 23:00 33°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h

Jaipur, Rajasthan Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with a temperature of 35°C at 09:00 AM under clear skies, accompanied by a steady wind of 18 km/h. As the day progresses, temperatures will continue their upward trend. By 11:00 AM, the mercury will rise to 38°C, with the wind slightly easing to 16 km/h. The afternoon will bring the most intense heat, with the temperature peaking at 41°C around 1 PM and holding steady until 5 PM. The humidity level for the day is expected to be around 46%, which, combined with the high temperatures, can exacerbate the feeling of heat.

As the sun begins to set, a slight reprieve from the peak heat will be noticeable, but temperatures will remain elevated. By 7 PM, the temperature will dip to 37°C, and by 9 PM, it will be around 35°C. The wind speed will also decrease gradually throughout the evening, settling around 12-13 km/h. By the end of the day, at 11 PM, the temperature is predicted to be 33°C, still a warm end to a hot day. The consistent clear sky condition throughout the forecast period indicates a full day of sunshine with no cloud cover expected.

Given the intense heat forecast for Jaipur today, Tuesday, June 09, 2026, residents are strongly advised to take precautions. Lightweight, light-coloured cotton clothing is recommended to stay cool. Hydration is paramount; ensure you are drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Limit outdoor activities, especially during the peak afternoon hours between 1 PM and 5 PM, when temperatures will be at their highest. If commuting is necessary, ensure your vehicle's air conditioning is functional. Stay informed about the latest Jaipur weather updates to navigate the day safely. This Jaipur weather forecast highlights a day demanding vigilance against heat-related illnesses.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).