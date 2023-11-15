Jammu, November 15: At least 33 people were killed and 22 injured on Wednesday when a bus fell into a gorge in J&K’s Doda district. Official sources said the passenger bus went out of the driver’s control at Asser in Doda district and dropped into a deep gorge. Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: 30 Feared Dead as Passenger Bus Falls Into Gorge in Doda, Major Rescue Operation Underway (See Pics and Videos)
Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident
Tragic #BUS #accident at Assar near Trungal Assar in #Doda district. The bus was on the way from Kishtwar to Jammu.
At least 30 people died, Massive rescue operation underway. #JammuAndKashmir #kashmir #BusAccident #Kishtwar pic.twitter.com/BSKzsL4b8l
30 people feared dead in tragic bus accident in #Doda #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/aQrg8WaHgz
“So far, 33 people have died in this accident and 22 are injured. "Security forces and civilians are carrying out a relief and rescue operation. Further details are awaited,” sources said.
