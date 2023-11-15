Jammu, November 15: At least 33 people were killed and 22 injured on Wednesday when a bus fell into a gorge in J&K’s Doda district. Official sources said the passenger bus went out of the driver’s control at Asser in Doda district and dropped into a deep gorge. Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: 30 Feared Dead as Passenger Bus Falls Into Gorge in Doda, Major Rescue Operation Underway (See Pics and Videos)

“So far, 33 people have died in this accident and 22 are injured. "Security forces and civilians are carrying out a relief and rescue operation. Further details are awaited,” sources said.

