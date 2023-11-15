In the latest development following the bus accident near Trungal Assar in Doda district, at least 30 people are feared dead as a bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge at Assar earlier today, November 15. A massive rescue operation is underway in the challenging terrain as authorities strive to assess the extent of the tragedy. Witnesses share images and videos capturing the accident's severity as authorities work tirelessly to manage the aftermath. Kashmir Bus Accident: Several People Feared Dead After Bus, Travelling From Kishtwar to Jammu, Falls Into Deep Gorge in Doda (Watch Video).

Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident

30 people feared dead in tragic bus accident in #Doda #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/aQrg8WaHgz — Ashraf Wani اشرف وانی (@ashraf_wani) November 15, 2023

30 Feared Dead in Doda

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)