Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Shelling Exchanges Between Indian and Pakistan on LoC in Uri Sector

Indian security forces near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, April 27: Heavy firing and shelling exchanges started on Monday between Indian and Pakistan armies on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Uri sector.

Police sources said heavy exchange of fire started in Hajipeer area as Pakistani troops started unprovoked firing and shelling, after which the Indian soldiers responded using same weapons.

It was not immediately known whether the Pakistan shelling was intended to facilitate the infiltrations of militants into the Valley. Till last reports came in, sporadic shelling exchanges were still going on in the area.