Jammu, February 14: Border Security Forces (BSF) on Wednesday said that they gave a befitting response to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers, along the International Border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu. “On February 14, 2024 at about 5:50 PM Pak Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in R S Pura area which was befittingly responded by BSF troops,” the BSF said.

BSF said that the firing stopped at about 6:15 p.m. “We are on high alert,” the BSF said. There has been a series of ceasefire violations at the International border in Jammu in the recent past. Pakistan Rangers Fire Towards Indian Side of International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia Sector, Two BSF Jawans Injured in Firing (Watch Video).

On October 17, 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops in which two BSF personnel received bullet injuries. On October 26 last year, there was a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Arnia sector of Jammu. Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Trooper Killed in Unprovoked Firing by Pakistan Rangers on International Border in Ramgarh Sector (Watch Videos).

On November 8, 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded by BSF troops.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 10:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).