Jammu, November 9: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed on Thursday in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on the International Border (IB) in J&K. Officials said that around 12.20 a.m. Thursday, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at the Narayanpur post of BSF in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

“BSF troops retaliated. Firing between the two sides continued for some time. “A BSF head constable, Lal Farnn Kima was injured in Pakistan firing. He was immediately shifted to a community hospital in Ramgarh. Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Personnel Injured in Unprovoked Firing by Pakistan Rangers in Arnia Sector, Receives Medical Treatment in Hospital (Watch Video).

BSF Trooper Killed in Unprovoked Firing by Pakistan Rangers

#WATCH | J&K: A BSF official was injured in the cross-border firing in Ramgarh. Visuals from Community Health Centre Ramgarh As per BSF, Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors, late last night. https://t.co/Uchnox5Dz8 pic.twitter.com/F18oKUw1iR — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

“The injured trooper was referred to the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Jammu city for specialised treatment. “The trooper succumbed to critical injuries on the way to the GMC hospital”, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir: ‘Explosion’ Heard After Unprovoked Firing on BSF Posts by Pakistan Rangers in RS Pura Sector (Watch Video).

This is the third violation of the ceasefire by Pakistan Rangers on the International Border during the last 10 days.

