Ranchi, Sep 24: Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto and Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato handed over Alto cars to the toppers of class 10 and 12.

The cars were handed over to Manish Kumar Katiyar, class 10 topper and Amit Kumar, class 12 topper. While handing over the cars, the Minister announced that he will adopt the toppers from next year.

"I will adopt the toppers from next year and bear their study expenditure," said the Minister. "Besides being a minister, I am also a student. Even I can win the prize next year. I had promised to give Alto cars on the result day so today I am gifting the cars," the Minister added in a lighter vein.

The Minister has now taken admission in class 12.

"Some of my colleagues in the assembly suggested I give cash rewards for future study. Now I will personally bear the expenditure of the next toppers," the Minister said.

Congratulating the students, the Jharkhand Assembly Speaker said, "You become a doctor, an engineer, a scientist or anything but always follow ethics and moral values. I appeal to the teachers to inculcate moral values in students. Students going to school on foot or on a bicycle will now ride a car and I hope will achieve their target with speed."

"The cars as a reward will enthuse other students in future. I secured second position in the 10th class and got 457 marks in the 12th class and became the state topper in class 12. I succeeded in cracking the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination, too," the Speaker added.

